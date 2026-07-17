SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 750.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $945.57 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $977.09 and its 200 day moving average is $977.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,059.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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