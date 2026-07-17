SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164 , which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan kept an rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to , which still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests PG may still be undervalued based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs could support margins and cash flow over time. Yahoo Finance article on valuation and job cuts

Recent coverage suggests PG may still be based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to could support margins and cash flow over time. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. TipRanks dividend declaration article

Procter & Gamble announced a , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. Neutral Sentiment: PG recently outperformed the broader market , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on PG outperformance

PG recently , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Yahoo Finance UBS sector outlook article

UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Negative Sentiment: The broader consumer-staples outlook may be pressured by slower earnings growth, which could limit how much investors are willing to pay for PG despite its defensive profile.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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