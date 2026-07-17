SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Kroger were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Kroger by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 11.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the company's stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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