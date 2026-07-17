SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 3,168 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 304.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance.

Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Why Wall Street Thinks GE Vernova (GEV) Is Built for the Next Energy Cycle

Bernstein initiated coverage with an rating and a , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story.

Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Investors Heavily Search GE Vernova Inc. (GEV): Here is What You Need to Know

GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared.

Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared. Negative Sentiment: Articles also pointed to ongoing pressure in GE Vernova’s Wind segment and heavy spending plans, including $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which may weigh on near-term margins and earnings visibility.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,035.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,037.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $907.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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