SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 93,132 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,944 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,132 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $364.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its status as a reliable income stock with a long history of annual payout growth.

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its status as a reliable income stock with a long history of annual payout growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supportive as recent coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s strong cash generation, broad portfolio, and ongoing outperformance versus the broader market.

Investor sentiment remains supportive as recent coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s strong cash generation, broad portfolio, and ongoing outperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: News about Coca-Cola advancing an Africa bottling deal and expanding beyond soft drinks suggests continued growth opportunities outside its core beverage business.

News about Coca-Cola advancing an Africa bottling deal and expanding beyond soft drinks suggests continued growth opportunities outside its core beverage business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s World Cup-related packaging initiative and other brand-building efforts may support long-term sales and marketing momentum.

The company’s World Cup-related packaging initiative and other brand-building efforts may support long-term sales and marketing momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focused on valuation, dividend yield, and comparisons with peers, which may keep KO in focus but do not directly change fundamentals.

Several recent articles focused on valuation, dividend yield, and comparisons with peers, which may keep KO in focus but do not directly change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary continues to view Coca-Cola as a high-quality defensive holding, with steady earnings expectations and strong market interest.

Analyst-style commentary continues to view Coca-Cola as a high-quality defensive holding, with steady earnings expectations and strong market interest. Negative Sentiment: Coca-Cola said a cyberattack hit its fairlife subsidiary and forced it to halt U.S. production, raising concerns about operational disruption and potential near-term cost or supply impacts.

Coca-Cola said a cyberattack hit its fairlife subsidiary and forced it to halt U.S. production, raising concerns about operational disruption and potential near-term cost or supply impacts. Negative Sentiment: Reports of the ransomware incident also pressured the stock in after-hours trading, as investors reacted to the possibility of production delays and business interruption.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.81.

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About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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