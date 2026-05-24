Stephens Inc. AR Has $215,000 Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $580,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,301,568 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $110,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,237 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Article Title

Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Article Title

The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Article Title

Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain wary after Rocket Lab’s recent announcement of a potential $3 billion share-sale program, which raised dilution concerns earlier in the week. Article Title

Rocket Lab Stock Up 8.2%

RKLB opened at $135.76 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $139.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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