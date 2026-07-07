Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,583 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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