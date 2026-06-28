Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 11,325 Shares of onsemi $ON

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,776 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on onsemi in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here