Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 17,475 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $368.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $314.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.01. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $243.34 and a 52 week high of $379.67. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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