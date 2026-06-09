Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $205,926,000 after purchasing an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $891.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $640.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.99.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here