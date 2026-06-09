Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1%

STRL opened at $891.86 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $640.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STRL. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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