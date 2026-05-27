STF Management LP Has $3.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

STF Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 20,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 431,349 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $105,055,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $384.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $338.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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