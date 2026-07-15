Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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