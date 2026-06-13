Storgate LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Storgate LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Citigroup makes up 0.8% of Storgate LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup Trading Up 1.2%

C opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

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