Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $393.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $555.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Microsoft from a "market outperform" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $557.96.

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Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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