Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 29,291 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,779 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 546,084 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,847 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

