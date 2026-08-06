Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Strategy were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $212.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $998,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $192,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,797,422.88. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 181,422 shares valued at $23,144,128. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $414.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($24.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($22.26). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 6,102.95%.The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $32.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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