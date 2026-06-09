Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,155 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Strategy comprises 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $536,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Strategy by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,911,311 shares of the software maker's stock worth $442,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,179 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy resumed buying Bitcoin, which helped ease some of the panic around its rare prior sale and renewed investor confidence in its crypto-treasury strategy.

Strategy resumed buying Bitcoin, which helped ease some of the panic around its rare prior sale and renewed investor confidence in its crypto-treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor hinted at additional Bitcoin purchases, keeping traders focused on more accumulation ahead and supporting sentiment around MSTR.

Michael Saylor hinted at additional Bitcoin purchases, keeping traders focused on more accumulation ahead and supporting sentiment around MSTR. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve the appeal of Strategy’s income-focused financing structure.

Shareholders approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve the appeal of Strategy’s income-focused financing structure. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin prices remain volatile and have been closely tied to MSTR’s trading, so the stock is still likely to react strongly to crypto market swings.

Bitcoin prices remain volatile and have been closely tied to MSTR’s trading, so the stock is still likely to react strongly to crypto market swings. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Strategy’s dividend obligations, preferred-stock financing, and recent bitcoin sale could pressure its balance sheet if Bitcoin weakens further.

Some analysts and commentators warned that Strategy’s dividend obligations, preferred-stock financing, and recent bitcoin sale could pressure its balance sheet if Bitcoin weakens further. Negative Sentiment: Concerns about forced selling and “death spiral” financing have increased scrutiny of Strategy’s model, which could cap upside if investors grow more cautious.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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