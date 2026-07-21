Strategy Inc $MSTR Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,298 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 82,334 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Strategy worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Strategy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Strategy Stock Up 3.1%

Strategy stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $437.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,013,308.48. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $241,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,088.96. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 183,522 shares worth $23,804,822. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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