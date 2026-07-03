Strs Ohio Sells 46,626 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,248 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $88,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 295,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 90,032 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,577 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $100.33 and a one year high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock worth $430,322,162. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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