Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,994 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 219,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Stryker worth $510,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $368.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

