Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,084 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company's revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, President Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

