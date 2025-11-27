Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,826 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

