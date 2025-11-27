Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,041.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,080.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,302.59.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

