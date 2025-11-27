Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $33.85 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,982 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $629.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $665.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

