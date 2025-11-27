Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts: Sign Up

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Omnicom Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omnicom Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omnicom Group wasn't on the list.

While Omnicom Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here