Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 272,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kennedy-Wilson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.00.

KW stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kennedy-Wilson's dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

