Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 300,996.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 148.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 143.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,490 shares of the company's stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 209,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 265,316 shares of the company's stock worth $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $49,854.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,089,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,408,927.35. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $4,253,938.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.73.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $88.71 on Thursday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

