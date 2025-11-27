Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Humana were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3,257.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,973 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,038,703 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $253,942,000 after purchasing an additional 902,340 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,220,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $245.00 to $234.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $295.94.

NYSE:HUM opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $263.71 and its 200 day moving average is $256.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

