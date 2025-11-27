Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software company's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 79,159 shares of the software company's stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,754 shares of the software company's stock valued at $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $364.24.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.38 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

