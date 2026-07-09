Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 29,882 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,313 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Boeing worth $406,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE BA opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day moving average is $224.74. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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