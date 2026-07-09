Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136,462 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 929,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Amphenol worth $522,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after buying an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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