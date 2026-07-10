Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of American Electric Power worth $179,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 983.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.38.

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American Electric Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP Texas secured up to $3.26 billion in U.S. Department of Energy loan support to upgrade and harden the Texas power grid, a move that should help fund reliability projects and may reduce customer costs over time. Article Title

AEP Texas secured up to in U.S. Department of Energy loan support to upgrade and harden the Texas power grid, a move that should help fund reliability projects and may reduce customer costs over time. Positive Sentiment: The federal loan is being framed as a growth and resiliency catalyst for AEP Texas, with reports saying it could support major grid improvements while helping save customers an estimated $685 million . Article Title

The federal loan is being framed as a growth and resiliency catalyst for AEP Texas, with reports saying it could support major grid improvements while helping save customers an estimated . Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with AEP receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains supportive, with AEP receiving an average recommendation of which can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. power companies are scrambling to secure transformers and other critical grid equipment as surging AI data-center demand tightens supply chains and raises costs, a broader industry issue that could benefit utilities with strong execution but also increase capital and procurement pressure. Article Title

Reuters reported that U.S. power companies are scrambling to secure transformers and other critical grid equipment as surging AI data-center demand tightens supply chains and raises costs, a broader industry issue that could benefit utilities with strong execution but also increase capital and procurement pressure. Negative Sentiment: AEP Texas said crews are working to restore power in storm-hit Abilene, highlighting extensive damage and near-term operational disruption that can weigh on sentiment even if restoration is completed quickly. Article Title

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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