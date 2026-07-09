Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 337,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $408,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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