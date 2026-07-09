Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 401,636 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Micron Technology worth $1,041,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MU opened at $948.80 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $904.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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