Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099,454 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 59,560 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Mastercard worth $1,049,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its Click to Pay offering with stc pay Bahrain , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. stc pay Bahrain adds Mastercard Click to Pay for online checkout

Mastercard expanded its offering with , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on MA : TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Mastercard price target changes

Analysts remain constructive on : and both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard said it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard said it will , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: An insider disclosed a small pre-planned sale of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. SEC insider filing

An insider disclosed a of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted regulatory fee pressure, stablecoin competition, and alternative payment rails, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard and other legacy card networks. Mastercard stock reference

Mastercard Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $519.91 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $499.34 and its 200-day moving average is $517.82. The company has a market capitalization of $459.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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