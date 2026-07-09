Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,268,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 108,278 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,071,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $517.41 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.72 and a 200-day moving average of $314.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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