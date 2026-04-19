Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 279.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Stocks to watch: Medpace Holdings sees relative strength rating rise to 82

Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Neutral Sentiment: Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Bronstein class action notice

New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Robbins Geller investor alert

Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Negative Sentiment: Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Gross Law Firm alert

Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Negative Sentiment: Local/regional coverage highlights plaintiff‑opportunity: Bakersfield and other outlets reiterate the chance for investors to lead the suit, sustaining media attention on the litigation risk. Bakersfield/AP coverage

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $520.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.38 and a 200-day moving average of $537.98. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $564.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $486.67.

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Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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