Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 235,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Revvity by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revvity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Revvity's payout ratio is 13.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore raised their target price on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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