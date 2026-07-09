Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $438.58 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,965 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 72,945 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of American Express worth $438,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $368.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $336.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $324.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

More American Express News

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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