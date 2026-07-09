Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,425 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,633,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,255.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation.

JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation. Positive Sentiment: LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Article Title

LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market.

Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook.

Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General filed suit against Eli Lilly over pulled 340B discounts, creating a regulatory/legal overhang that could raise investor concerns about drug pricing and hospital reimbursement disputes. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,218.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,085.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,031.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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