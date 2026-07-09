Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812,999 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 632,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Robinhood Markets worth $472,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $113.53 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

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About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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