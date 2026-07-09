Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 765,037 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,366,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 765,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Pfizer worth $403,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.56.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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