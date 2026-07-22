Summit Global Investments Has $900,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,473 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in Fortinet were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,917,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,730,954 shares of the software maker's stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 2,166,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,016 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,777,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 17.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $909,453,000 after buying an additional 1,568,337 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $100,256,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.4%

Fortinet stock opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $170.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Key Stories Impacting Fortinet

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About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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