Summit Global Investments Sells 2,915 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Reuters article on cheaper Patriot interceptors

Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Positive Sentiment: The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. PR Newswire article on PAC-3 ACE

The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Zacks article on buying before earnings

Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Zacks article on Q2 projections

Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic missile program is facing production issues and quality-defect concerns, adding execution risk to a major defense program. Yahoo Finance article on hypersonic delays

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $509.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $521.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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