Summitry LLC Has $74.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,420 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Summitry LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summitry LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,942,580 shares of the software giant's stock worth $347,211,391,000 after buying an additional 15,955,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,196,519 shares of the software giant's stock worth $148,823,341,000 after buying an additional 3,166,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,001,751 shares of the software giant's stock worth $88,714,256,000 after buying an additional 3,532,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,493,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant's stock worth $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

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Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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