SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Family Manage LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 726 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,502 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

More General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand and future revenue visibility strengthened. Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. General Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. Positive Sentiment: Major submarine award supports long-term growth. General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Electric Boat Awarded Construction Contracts

General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed an above-consensus outlook. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. General Dynamics Stock Drops Following Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings decline suggests investors may have been focused on profit-taking after GD reached elevated valuation levels, remaining production and supply risks, and a weak broader market. Recent insider activity also shows more selling than buying, though it is not necessarily tied to business fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $306.03 and a 1 year high of $400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. General Dynamics's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report).

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