SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $1.32 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after buying an additional 1,144,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $695.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $638.74 and its 200 day moving average is $711.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $541.00 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potentially solid quarterly results: Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Regeneron To Report Earnings Tomorrow

Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Partnered Arcalyst momentum: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Kiniksa Tops Q2 Estimates on Regeneron-Partnered Arcalyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Regeneron to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Negative Sentiment: Failed melanoma trial and litigation overhang: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions alleging that Regeneron and executives misled investors about the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial, including its protocol changes and clinical differentiation. The trial failure reportedly caused a sharp selloff and an approximately $11 billion loss in market value. The lawsuits themselves may not create an immediate cash liability, but they add reputational, legal and pipeline risk. Investors have until September 14, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Regeneron Investor Alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here