SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $330.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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