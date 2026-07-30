SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,790 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.95 billion , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Qualcomm quarterly earnings report

Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of $2.21 was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected.

Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Qualcomm earnings guidance and memory crunch

Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 25% year over year to approximately $2 billion. Weak handset sales, higher costs and declining Apple-related revenue are weighing on short-term earnings sentiment, despite automotive strength. Qualcomm Q3 earnings miss

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $224.27.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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